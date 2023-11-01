LinkedIn Surpasses One Billion Members and Unveils AI Features for Premium Users

LinkedIn, the professional social network owned Microsoft, made a groundbreaking announcement on Wednesday. The platform now boasts over one billion members and has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities exclusively available for premium users.

This milestone firmly establishes LinkedIn, where individuals maintain a comprehensive CV-style profile showcasing their education, work experience, and professional skills, as one of the leading social media networks. It now joins the ranks of its competitors, such as Meta Platforms.

Remarkably, around 80% of new members join LinkedIn from outside the United States, according to the company. As the platform expands globally, it continues to attract professionals from diverse backgrounds, making it an even more vibrant professional networking hub.

While LinkedIn offers a free membership tier, it also provides subscription options starting at $30 per month. The $40 monthly premium subscription unlocks the new AI features that can assess whether a user is a suitable candidate for job postings, based on the information displayed in their profile. Moreover, the AI system can recommend profile modifications to enhance a user’s competitiveness for specific job opportunities.

Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn’s Director of Product, emphasized that this tool aims to transform users from a state of uncertainty when encountering job listings to a situation where they can make significant progress in a single session. The AI features facilitate better interactions, enabling users to navigate their professional journey with confidence and ease.

LinkedIn’s commitment to enhancing user experience doesn’t stop there. The platform also introduced a new button that summarizes long messages into key points tailored to each user. For instance, a sales professional would receive a different overview compared to a stockbroker, ensuring that users can quickly extract the most pertinent information from lengthy communications.

With its immense user base and the integration of advanced AI capabilities, LinkedIn is revolutionizing how professionals connect, advance their careers, and stay informed in the ever-changing world of work.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is LinkedIn?

LinkedIn is a professional social networking platform where individuals can showcase their work experience, education, and skills, connect with other professionals, and find job opportunities.

2. What are the new AI features offered for premium LinkedIn users?

Premium LinkedIn users can benefit from AI features that assess their suitability for job postings based on their profile information. The AI system also provides recommendations to enhance their profiles for specific job opportunities.

3. How many members does LinkedIn have?

LinkedIn currently has over one billion members globally.

4. How much does a premium LinkedIn subscription cost?

Premium LinkedIn subscriptions start at $30 per month, with additional features unlocked at the $40 monthly tier.

5. Can you summarize long messages on LinkedIn?

Yes, LinkedIn now offers a feature that summarizes lengthy messages into key points customized for each user, enabling them to extract essential information efficiently.