LinkedIn Announces Second Round of Layoffs as Hiring Services Demand Slows

LinkedIn, a social media network for professionals owned Microsoft, has announced a second round of layoffs, affecting 668 employees in its engineering, talent, and finance teams. This comes in response to a slowdown in hiring services demand, adding to the thousands of job losses witnessed in the technology sector this year.

As the uncertain economic outlook continues to impact the technology industry, the sector has already seen 141,516 job cuts in the first half of the year, compared to just 6,000 in the previous year. These numbers highlight the challenging environment faced many tech companies.

LinkedIn’s revenue is primarily derived from ad sales and subscriptions to its recruiting and sales professionals. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2023 year, the company experienced a year-on-year revenue increase of 5%, compared to 10% in the previous quarter. However, the slowdown in hiring and advertising spending has taken its toll on the company, leading to these layoffs.

Despite the job cuts, LinkedIn’s community continues to grow, with a current membership of 950 million professionals. The platform remains a valuable resource for individuals seeking career opportunities and for recruiters searching for suitable candidates.

This latest round of layoffs follows LinkedIn’s decision in May to cut 716 jobs in sales, operations, and support teams. These measures aim to streamline operations and enable quicker decision-making within the company.

Overall, the technology sector is navigating a challenging landscape marked reduced hiring and advertising activity. The impact can be seen in the significant job losses experienced throughout the industry. However, LinkedIn remains committed to providing a valuable platform for professionals and recruiters alike as it adapts to changing market dynamics.

