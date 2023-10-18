LinkedIn Announces Additional Job Cuts as it Focuses on Streamlining Organization and Developing AI Capabilities

LinkedIn, the leading professional social media network, has recently announced plans to cut over 650 jobs across various teams, including engineering and finance. This comes after the company had already implemented a significant downsizing in May, which saw over 700 job cuts.

Since its launch in 2003, LinkedIn has become the go-to platform for professionals worldwide to establish a curated social media presence and build a vast professional network in a relatively short period of time. In December 2016, the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Microsoft.

LinkedIn has attributed the latest job cuts to its efforts to restructure its organizational framework and streamline decision-making processes. Additionally, the company is focusing on advancing its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Recently, LinkedIn introduced an AI-assisted candidate discovery tool for recruiters on the website. Microsoft has also reported that AI-powered collaborative articles are driving significant growth in traffic on the platform.

With its strong position in the professional network services sector, LinkedIn continues to thrive. Despite Twitter’s recent name change and Elon Musk’s shifting strategic vision for the platform, LinkedIn remains an unquestioned leader in this space. In its Q1 fiscal 2023 report, the company surpassed $15 billion in revenue for the first time. As we move towards the end of 2023, LinkedIn shows no signs of slowing down.

