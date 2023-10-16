LinkedIn to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees in Latest Job Cuts

LinkedIn, the career networking company owned Microsoft, has announced that it will be laying off hundreds of employees, which amounts to approximately 3% of its workforce. The job cuts will primarily affect engineering, product, talent, and finance teams, with around 668 roles being eliminated.

In a statement, LinkedIn acknowledged that talent changes are a challenging but necessary part of managing their business. This follows a previous round of layoffs in May, where over 700 employees were let go. Additionally, Microsoft, LinkedIn’s parent company, has also conducted thousands of layoffs this year.

Despite the job cuts, LinkedIn continues to experience growth, with its annual revenue exceeding $15 billion for the first time in the fiscal year ending in June. The company generates income from advertisements on its platform and users who subscribe to premium features.

LinkedIn currently employs around 19,500 individuals, and Microsoft has over 221,000 full-time employees globally, the majority of whom are based in the United States. The company is expected to further expand its workforce with its recent acquisition of video game-maker Activision Blizzard.

The layoffs at LinkedIn demonstrate the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and optimize efficiency. While the decision is undoubtedly challenging for those affected, it reflects the evolving needs and priorities of the business.

