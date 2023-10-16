LinkedIn to Cut 3% of Workforce in Second Round of Layoffs

LinkedIn, the professional social networking platform owned Microsoft, has announced that it will be cutting approximately 668 jobs, representing around 3% of its global workforce. This comes just months after the company laid off 716 employees and scaled back its operations in China. The latest round of layoffs will mainly affect LinkedIn’s engineering, product, talent, and finance teams.

The reason for these job cuts has not been explicitly stated the company. However, in May, Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn’s CEO, mentioned that the company was experiencing shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth. It is likely that these factors have contributed to the decision to streamline operations and invest in strategic priorities.

These job cuts at LinkedIn are not unique to the company. Many tech giants, including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, have also reduced their workforces this year. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in hiring for these companies, but they have since needed to make adjustments to align with changing market conditions. Microsoft, for example, cut 10,000 jobs in January, representing less than 5% of its workforce.

Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn reported a 5% growth in revenue for the second quarter, with annual revenue surpassing $15 billion for the first time. The company’s recruiting business has been a significant driver of this growth. LinkedIn currently boasts 950 million users, a number that has steadily increased over the past eight quarters.

In recent months, LinkedIn has been actively investing in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The company recently launched a suite of AI-powered products designed to assist with marketing, recruiting, and sales. These innovations are aimed at providing users with more advanced and efficient tools to enhance their professional networking experience.

Overall, these job cuts at LinkedIn reflect the broader trends seen in the tech industry this year. While the sector experienced rapid growth during the pandemic, it is now adjusting to the evolving landscape and making necessary changes to optimize operations and align with market demands.

Sources:

– Article: The New York Times

– Layoff tracker: Layoffs.fyi