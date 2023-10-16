LinkedIn to Cut 668 Jobs in Engineering, Product, Talent, and Finance Teams

LinkedIn, the professional social media company owned Microsoft, has announced plans to cut 668 jobs across its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. This move adds to the growing number of job cuts witnessed in the technology sector this year. The company stated that these changes are necessary and part of their regular business management.

The job cuts represent approximately 3% of LinkedIn’s global workforce, which currently stands at around 20,000 employees. Despite the restructuring, LinkedIn emphasized that it remains committed to investing in its strategic priorities and delivering value to its members and customers.

During the transition, LinkedIn has assured all impacted employees of full support. This effort aims to ease the process for those affected the job cuts.

The technology industry has been grappling with significant layoffs this year. According to employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, over 141,000 tech sector employees have been laid off in the first half of 2021, in contrast to just 6,000 job cuts in the same period last year.

LinkedIn had previously implemented job cuts in May, when it let go of 716 employees in the areas of sales, operations, and support. This action was part of the company’s broader plan to streamline its operations and simplify decision making processes.

Overall, LinkedIn’s decision to trim its workforce reflects the ongoing challenges faced the technology sector. While the company aims to adapt its organizational structure, it remains committed to investing in its future and ensuring value for its members and customers.

