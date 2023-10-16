LinkedIn Announces Layoffs as it Focuses on Future Goals

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned Microsoft, has announced that it will be laying off 668 employees as part of its strategic reorganization. The majority of the layoffs, approximately 563, will occur in the Research and Development (R&D) departments, affecting teams across engineering, product, talent, and finance.

This recent round of job cuts comes just five months after LinkedIn announced 716 layoffs and the decision to phase out its app in China. With these new layoffs, the total number of job losses at LinkedIn now stands at 1,384. While this may be seen as a concerning trend, it is worth noting that the technology sector as a whole has experienced over 242,000 layoffs this year, as reported employment tracker Layoffs.fyi.

LinkedIn has stated that, despite the layoffs, it remains committed to investing in strategic priorities for its future and ensuring continued value for its members and customers. While the company did not specify these strategic priorities, it is likely that an increased focus on hiring AI talent is part of the plan. AI-powered tools have become integral to LinkedIn’s services, aiding members and customers in connecting to opportunities and accessing expert knowledge on the platform.

Since its acquisition Microsoft for over $26 billion in 2016, LinkedIn has become less transparent in terms of financial and operational metrics. However, in Microsoft’s full-fiscal-year earnings report in July 2023, LinkedIn was noted to have over 950 million members and generated more than $15 billion in revenues. Talent Solutions, a feature that connects employers and job seekers, was identified as the biggest revenue contributor at over $7 billion.

LinkedIn emphasizes its commitment to supporting impacted employees during this transition and treating them with care and respect. As the company adapts its organizational structure, streamlines decision-making processes, and refocuses on future goals, it aims to continue delivering value to its members and customers.

