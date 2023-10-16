LinkedIn Introduces Ad Library for Ad Transparency

LinkedIn has recently announced the launch of an ad library, in compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA) and as part of its commitment to creating a safe and reliable advertising experience. Similar to TikTok’s ad library and Google’s Ads Transparency Center, this new feature provides transparency including information about advertisements displayed on the professional networking platform since June 1, 2023.

To access LinkedIn’s ad library, users can visit the designated webpage. Once on the interface, they can search for ads the advertiser’s name, keywords, country, or period. While the budget allocated to campaigns is not disclosed LinkedIn, users can view specific details clicking on the “View Details” button.

The available information includes an overview of the ad, the ad format, the advertiser’s name, the payer’s name, and whether the ad is restricted. For ads that have been displayed in Europe, additional information such as the dates of display, ad targeting, and an estimated total number of impressions can also be obtained. It is important to note that each ad appears within 24 to 48 hours of the first impression and disappears after one year.

LinkedIn’s ad library aims to provide transparency and accountability in advertising practices. By allowing users to access information about ads and their advertisers, it enables users to make more informed decisions and contributes to a safer and more reliable advertising ecosystem.

