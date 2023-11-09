New PAC Funded LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman Could Support Primary Challenges Against Progressive Representatives

A newly formed political action committee (PAC), largely funded LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, is considering providing financial support to primary challengers against progressive representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. The move comes after Tlaib and Bush gained attention due to their criticism of Israel following Hamas’ recent terror attack. The initiative was first reported CNBC, and Hoffman’s political advisor, Dmitri Mehlhorn, confirmed the development to Forbes and Jewish Insider.

The PAC’s objective is to explore the potential for more moderate candidates capable of defeating Tlaib and Bush in their deep blue districts. Mehlhorn believes that there is a strong electoral coalition of Americans who seek leaders capable of condemning violence and mass atrocities. Like-minded donors have expressed their support for this effort, according to Mehlhorn.

Unseating Tlaib and Bush would be a significant challenge, as they represent reliably Democratic districts. Tlaib’s district, centered on Dearborn and Detroit, has consistently voted for Democratic presidential candidates since 2000, with a minimum of 60% of the popular vote. Similarly, Bush’s St. Louis-area district has been a Democratic stronghold since 1949, with at least 75% of the vote going to Democratic candidates.

It remains to be seen how this potential support from the PAC might impact Tlaib and Bush’s political futures. Primary challenges in safe Democratic districts have historically been difficult to overcome. However, with the backing of a well-funded PAC, moderate candidates could potentially pose a stronger threat to the incumbents.

FAQ:

Q: Who is funding the new PAC?

A: The PAC is largely funded LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Q: What is the PAC’s objective?

A: The PAC aims to support primary challenges against progressive representatives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush.

Q: Why are Tlaib and Bush being targeted?

A: Tlaib and Bush have sparked controversy with their criticism of Israel in the aftermath of Hamas’ terror attack.

Q: How likely is it that Tlaib and Bush will be unseated?

A: It would be a significant challenge, as both represent reliably Democratic districts. However, with the backing of a well-funded PAC, moderate challengers could pose a stronger threat.