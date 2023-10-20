How to Stay Safe on LinkedIn: Tips to Protect Your Personal Information

LinkedIn is a popular social networking platform designed for job searching and professional networking. It provides a platform for users to explore job opportunities in various fields, ranging from local startups to large corporations. Recruiters can also analyze candidates’ profiles and select the most suitable individuals for available positions.

While LinkedIn offers great opportunities for career growth, it is not immune to cybercriminals who are always on the lookout for potential victims. Users are required to share personal information, such as their name, email address, and other details, which can be exploited digital thieves.

According to cybersecurity expert José Luis Benitez, criminals are constantly looking for opportunities to exploit users’ data through various scam tactics. Users may unknowingly fall into these traps, allowing criminals to steal their personal information. It is important to be cautious and proactive in protecting your online identity.

Cybercriminals utilize different methods to target LinkedIn users. One method is through the use of web crawlers, which systematically collect data from profiles and can be used to deceive users or attack companies. These criminals study their target profiles to gather information about their interests, connections, job details, and more. By accessing the list of employees or examining their relationships with potential suppliers and business partners, cybercriminals can exploit vulnerabilities through this tracking system.

To safeguard your information on LinkedIn, it is recommended to practice precautionary measures. Avoid connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, configure the privacy settings of your LinkedIn profile, and limit the amount of information you share. By following these steps, you can better protect your personal information and reduce the risk of falling victim to cybercrime.

Source: The original article is from El Tiempo.

Definitions:

– LinkedIn: A social networking platform focused on career development and professional networking.

– Web Crawlers: Automated programs that systematically scan and collect data from websites.

– Cybersecurity: The practice of protecting computer systems and networks from digital attacks and unauthorized access.

(Note: URLs for sources have been removed.)