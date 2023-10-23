How to Protect Your Data on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a social network dedicated to job search and acquisition. It allows users to explore job opportunities within their field of interest, ranging from local startups to large companies. Recruiters can also analyze the profiles of candidates who apply for positions in the companies they represent and select the most suitable candidates for the job.

However, like any online platform, LinkedIn is not immune to cybercriminals who are constantly looking for opportunities to exploit user data. Since users are required to share personal information such as their name, email address, and other details for companies to analyze their profile, digital criminals have found ways to take advantage of this data.

According to José Luis Benitez, Information Security Manager at ‘Xcapit,’ thieves are waiting for users to fall into various scam schemes in order to steal their victims’ data. These cybercriminals employ tactics such as web crawlers, which systematically collect data from user profiles. This information can be used to deceive users or even launch attacks on companies.

To protect your data on LinkedIn, it is advisable to take precautionary measures such as avoiding public Wi-Fi networks, configuring the privacy settings of your LinkedIn profile, and limiting the information you share. Additionally, it is important to be cautious when interacting with unknown individuals and to be aware of phishing attempts or suspicious messages.

Remember that protecting your personal information is essential in today’s digital world. By implementing these practices, you can reduce the risk of falling victim to cybercrime on LinkedIn and ensure a safer online experience.

Sources:

– Jose Luis Benitez, Security Information Manager at ‘Xcapit’

– ESET, specialized cybersecurity software company