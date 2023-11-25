New Insights into LinkedIn’s Algorithm: Fostering Productivity and Authenticity

LinkedIn has become a powerhouse in the professional networking world, connecting individuals and fostering productivity across various industries. Feon Ang, APAC managing director at LinkedIn, sheds light on the platform’s mission and sheds some light on the algorithm that drives its success.

Contrary to popular belief, LinkedIn is not about viral content or garnering likes for the sake of attention. Instead, the platform’s objective is to provide professionals with meaningful and valuable content that enhances their skills and knowledge. Ang emphasizes that LinkedIn aims to connect individuals in a way that promotes productivity and success, setting it apart from other social media platforms where viral content reigns supreme.

Two recent content changes further emphasize LinkedIn’s commitment to knowledge and advice. Users now see more posts from those they follow, prioritizing content that is grounded in valuable insights and from individuals they know and care about. This shift aims to provide users with greater value and create a sense of trust within the LinkedIn community.

Additionally, content related to learning, knowledge, and advice is prioritized, reinforcing the platform’s focus on fostering professional growth. By curating content that helps members be more productive and successful, LinkedIn aims to create economic opportunities and open doors for professionals worldwide.

Amidst these content strategies, LinkedIn also places a strong focus on safety, trust, and authenticity. The platform invests heavily in utilizing AI and human intervention to proactively remove fake information and malicious users. Ang’s mention of influencers and their role in educating members highlights LinkedIn’s commitment to authenticity.

LinkedIn’s algorithmic interventions and content curation strive to shape user behavior positively. By doing so, LinkedIn aims to prevent harmful or inappropriate content from spreading and maintain a positive and constructive environment for professional interactions.

As professionals engage with LinkedIn, it’s essential to recognize the significance of intentionality in our online interactions. LinkedIn’s unique environment promotes thoughtfulness and accountability, encouraging users to consider their words carefully and approach discussions constructively.

LinkedIn’s algorithm remains a testament to its commitment to professionalism, productivity, and authenticity, setting it apart as a valuable platform for professionals across the globe.

