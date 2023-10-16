LinkedIn Announces Job Cuts Amidst Industry-Wide Layoffs

LinkedIn, the employment-focused social networking site owned Microsoft, has announced that it will be cutting 668 jobs, affecting approximately 3% of its global workforce. The layoffs will impact roles across various departments, including engineering, product, talent, and finance. In a corporate communications blog post, LinkedIn stated that these talent changes are “difficult, but necessary and regular” for managing their business.

This announcement from LinkedIn comes at a time when the tech industry as a whole has seen a significant rise in job cuts. According to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the tech sector, there have been 24,248 layoffs across 1,061 companies so far in 2023.

This is not the first time LinkedIn has implemented job cuts this year. In May, the company laid off around 700 positions. Despite these cuts, LinkedIn’s earnings figures indicate a positive performance. The company reported a 5% year-over-year increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of their fiscal 2023 year, surpassing $15 billion in revenue for the first time. Additionally, LinkedIn claims to have experienced continued and accelerated membership growth.

LinkedIn has expressed its commitment to supporting the employees affected these layoffs and assured that they will continue investing in strategic priorities for the future.

