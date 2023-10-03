LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Products for Recruitment and Employee Training

LinkedIn has unveiled new AI-powered products designed to revolutionize recruitment and employee training. The popular professional networking platform recognizes the changing skill requirements in the workforce and the crucial role that HR departments play in managing this transformation.

According to LinkedIn, a recent survey revealed that 90% of HR professionals believe their role has become more strategic over the past year. In response to this shift, LinkedIn has introduced the pilot versions of two AI-enhanced tools: Recruiter 2024 and AI Coaching for LinkedIn Learning.

Recruiter 2024 is a groundbreaking recruiting tool that utilizes AI and internal data from over 950 million professionals. It enables HR teams to quickly generate qualified job candidates beyond the traditional target companies. Instead of spending hours conducting manual searches, recruiters can now describe their ideal candidates using natural language, and the AI will suggest expanding locations, skills, and remote work options to broaden the talent pool.

Unlike conventional recruiting methods that heavily rely on brand-name companies, Recruiter 2024 takes into account insights provided job candidates. By analyzing their openness to work and interest in companies based on values, the AI generates candidates who may have been overlooked otherwise. Additionally, LinkedIn has introduced CRM Connect, integrations that connect Recruiter with existing candidate relationship management systems.

Meanwhile, the new AI coaching feature for LinkedIn Learning offers personalized advice through a chatbot interface. This AI-powered coaching tool tailors guidance based on specific job titles, career goals, and skills. Currently being tested for leadership and management skills, the coaching feature is expected to expand to other areas in the future.

These exciting AI-powered updates are currently being piloted with select LinkedIn customers. However, the company plans to gradually expand access to all Recruiter and Learning Hub customers throughout the year. These innovations represent LinkedIn’s dedication to leveraging AI to support HR and learning and development professionals in navigating the evolving job market.

Sources:

– LinkedIn announces AI-powered products for recruitment and employee training (source)