Dubai LinkedIn Users Can Now Verify Their Identity with Persona

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has announced its partnership with Persona, a leading identity verification platform, to allow LinkedIn members in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to verify their identity information. This collaboration aims to enhance user safety and create a trusted and professional community on the platform.

In October, LinkedIn revealed its goal to have 100 million verified members 2025. The expansion of the partnership with Persona makes identity verification accessible in multiple countries, including the UAE. By utilizing Persona’s unified identity platform, LinkedIn members will be able to confirm their identity and add a visible verification badge to their profiles at no cost.

Instead of relying on simple quotes, a LinkedIn representative expressed their commitment to providing a secure platform for members to engage in meaningful connections. Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader at LinkedIn, stated, “We’re focused on delivering what our members and customers expect of LinkedIn – a safe platform where they can engage with a trusted and professional community to help build their careers and grow their business. Adding this additional layer of identity verification helps our members make more informed decisions about the people and businesses they interact with.”

The CEO of Persona, Rick Song, shared the company’s enthusiasm in supporting LinkedIn’s global expansion, emphasizing their shared vision of building authentic connections across borders.

Additionally, LinkedIn advises its members to take additional security measures to protect their accounts. These measures include enabling two-step verification, using strong and unique passwords, managing account information and privacy settings, and adding alternate contact details for account recovery.

LinkedIn’s mission is to connect professionals worldwide, elevating their productivity and success. The platform aims to create economic opportunities for all members of the global workforce through the development of an Economic Graph. LinkedIn currently boasts over 1 billion members globally, with more than 7 million in the UAE.

Persona, founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, provides a unified identity platform for businesses to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals’ and businesses’ identities. With availability in over 200 countries and territories and supporting 20 different languages, Persona serves various industries, including retail, fintech, HR, and more.

For further details, visit LinkedIn’s official website at www.linkedin.com and Persona’s official website at https://withpersona.com/.

