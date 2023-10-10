The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Business Landscape in Southeast Asia

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the business landscape in Southeast Asia (SEA), according to LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends report. The report reveals that job postings mentioning AI have increased 2.4 times over the past two years in the region. As a result, businesses are turning to AI to enhance their talent pools and stay competitive.

The advancements in AI are expected to bring about a significant shift in job requirements worldwide, with a projected 65% transformation 2030. In light of these changes, business leaders are urged to evaluate the skills needed both currently and in the future to ensure the success of their organizations.

Atul Harkisanka, head of Growth Markets and country lead for the Philippines at LinkedIn, stresses the importance of preparing teams for the evolving landscape. He advises business leaders to assess the skills required and set their teams up for success.

Despite concerns about AI replacing human jobs, 95% of talent professionals in SEA perceive their roles as becoming more strategic, particularly in talent acquisition. Additionally, 80% of HR professionals worldwide believe that AI will serve as a valuable tool in the next five years.

In the Philippines specifically, professionals view AI positively, with 97% expressing excitement about its application in the workplace. Many are eager to utilize AI for career advice and to tackle challenging situations.

To meet the growing demand, companies are incorporating AI into their job postings. As a result, job posts that mention AI have seen a 1.7 times increase in applications compared to those that do not mention AI.

To assist organizations in navigating this changing landscape, LinkedIn is introducing new generative AI tools in their Recruiter and Learning Hub platforms. These tools, which personalize InMail messages at scale and streamline the identification of qualified candidates, are aimed at helping businesses adapt to the evolving world of work.

As AI continues to shape the business landscape in SEA, professionals are optimistic about its potential. With the right skills and tools, AI can remove mundane tasks and allow employees to focus on more valuable, people-centric work.

