The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Workforce

Data from LinkedIn suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) will transform at least 65% of job skills worldwide 2030. This transformation will reshape jobs, businesses, and industries. With these significant changes, business leaders must evaluate the skills needed now and in the years to come.

LinkedIn has noted a substantial shift in Southeast Asia, where job listings mentioning AI or Generative AI have increased more than twice in the past two years. These job listings have experienced a growth rate of around 1.7 times compared to non-AI related positions.

Indonesia stands out as the country with the highest enthusiasm for the use of AI in the workforce, with 99% of professionals exhibiting excitement. Additionally, almost 67% of Indonesian professionals anticipate using AI for career advice and handling difficult workplace situations.

To prepare the workforce for future changes, business leaders can position their Human Resources (HR) and recruitment teams at the forefront. About 95% of talent recruiters in Southeast Asia believe that their role has become more strategic in the past year, particularly in talent acquisition. AI is seen as an important tool for streamlining tasks and allowing HR teams to focus on more strategic and human-centered work.

LinkedIn is actively testing new generative AI features in its Recruiter and Learning Hub, with plans to roll out these features to all users gradually. The introduction of AI in the workplace is seen as a significant change professionals in Indonesia, with over 78% believing that it will transform their work in the coming year. Indonesian professionals are optimistic and ready to embrace digital transformation driven artificial intelligence.

