Private Intelligence Firm Black Cube Used LinkedIn to Target Activists and Journalists in Hungary

A recent revelation has exposed the private intelligence company, Black Cube, for its involvement in a covert video campaign that utilized the professional networking platform LinkedIn to target activists and journalists in Hungary before the country’s elections last year. Black Cube, an Israeli-based organization, allegedly created a network of fictitious characters who used false job offers as a means to establish contact with their targets on the platform.

According to Mona Damian, a researcher at LinkedIn, Black Cube’s network of fake LinkedIn accounts had been removed, and the company’s LinkedIn page itself had been taken down due to the high volume of abuse and violation of their terms of service. The researcher further revealed that video conversations had taken place with some of the targets outside the platform, and edited segments of these conversations were then utilized in a campaign aimed at discrediting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Hungary. Black Cube, which has previously worked undercover for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, generally claims to not operate in the cyber domain and asserts that its actions fully comply with local laws.

The exact client or organization that Black Cube was working for remains unspecified. Although LinkedIn did not provide further details regarding the number of fake accounts it had removed, it confirmed that Black Cube had engaged in targeted operations against at least 12 activists and journalists who had criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. These individuals were secretly recorded during video calls, and their conversations were subsequently released in pro-government media ahead of the April 2022 Hungarian elections.

The influence of this operation on Orban’s victory in the elections remains uncertain. However, it does shed light on the prevailing atmosphere in Hungary, where the government frequently depicts NGOs and journalists as instruments of foreign forces. While it is difficult to ascertain the extent to which this covert campaign impacted the election outcome, its revelation underscores the need to confront and address the broader issues surrounding fairness and transparency in the Hungarian electoral process.

(Sources: Reuters, Politico)