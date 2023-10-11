AI-Generated Books Raise Concerns over Copyright and Misuse

Several international authors recently discovered that Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated fake books were being sold on Amazon under their names. Amazon has since removed these fraudulent books, but the incident has raised concerns within the writing community and the creative industry as a whole.

At the same time, some authors have taken legal action against Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and others for using their copyrighted work to train large language models without permission, compensation, or credit. The outcomes of these lawsuits could have far-reaching implications for AI, copyright, and privacy regulations in the publishing industry.

AI has also co-authored books in collaboration with humans. These AI-generated books include titles like “The Inner Life of an AI: A Memoir ChatGPT” and “Think Different: A Step-by-Step Guide to Building the Next Apple”. The prevalence of AI-generated content may diminish the demand for human-authored work, potentially affecting artists’ and writers’ revenues.

The rise of AI has also facilitated the creation of convincing deepfakes, which pose a threat to celebrities and public figures. Tom Hanks and Gayle King have both recently warned their followers about deepfake videos circulating online, highlighting the potential reputational damage caused these manipulated videos.

However, AI has also brought significant benefits to the advertising and media industries, streamlining processes, and producing visually stunning content. Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director of Everest Solutions, emphasizes that while frauds exist in the AI domain, the use of verification tools and measurements has helped reduce their impact.

Generative AI tools have also been used for political disinformation, amplifying falsehoods and manipulating public opinion. Governments and political actors worldwide, both in democracies and autocracies, are exploiting AI to generate texts, images, and videos to manipulate public opinion and censor critical online content.

To address the concerns surrounding AI misuse, governments worldwide are considering new legislation or reviewing existing laws. Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Japan have already implemented legislation to protect copyright. Experts also recommend the development and implementation of robust digital rights management systems and the use of AI tools to verify copyrighted content to prevent unauthorized duplications and identify infringements.

In the face of these challenges, technology itself may provide solutions. Increased awareness and education on the potential risks and benefits of AI are crucial for both individuals and organizations to navigate this complex landscape.

