2024 Outlook: LinkedIn vs Google in B2B Advertising

In the realm of B2B advertising, LinkedIn has made significant strides in 2023, solidifying its position as a key platform for B2B advertisers. On the other hand, Google has had a challenging year with antitrust lawsuits, concerns about fraudulent placements, and a lack of innovation in the B2B space. This has led to a decline in sentiment towards Google among B2B industry professionals.

Despite the dominance of Google in terms of ad spend, the door has opened slightly for LinkedIn to make gains in the B2B advertising landscape. Companies are more sophisticated in their approach, using LinkedIn not just for reaching cold audiences with demo ads, but also for nurturing audiences across the marketing funnel.

LinkedIn’s major updates in 2023 have been well-received B2B marketers. The introduction of thought-leadership ads has allowed companies to promote posts from their employees, adding a human touch to their brand reach. This top-of-funnel strategy focuses on engaging with other professionals, understanding their challenges, and offering solutions.

Another significant update is the introduction of predictive audiences, utilizing AI to find similar audiences based on a company’s most valuable users. This feature fills a targeting gap helping advertisers reach specific job titles and nuanced ideal customer profiles that may not be available on other platforms.

LinkedIn has also added revenue attribution reporting, allowing B2B companies to analyze how their LinkedIn ads influenced closed-won opportunities and revenue generation. This information provides valuable insights into the platform’s impact on the sales process.

Furthermore, the newly launched LinkedIn ad library enables marketers to explore competitor ads based on keywords or company names, providing inspiration and insights for their own campaigns. Company segmentation and services interest targeting are other noteworthy features that enhance targeting capabilities and refine bidding strategies.

Looking ahead to 2024, there are a few improvements that B2B marketers would like to see on LinkedIn. Ad scheduling during business hours would be a game-changer, avoiding budget wastage during off-peak times. Dynamic UTMs for easier tracking and follower lookalikes to discover new relevant audiences are also desirable features.

In conclusion, LinkedIn has solidified its position as a valuable platform for B2B advertising in 2023. With its B2B-focused data and engaged audience, LinkedIn offers a promising opportunity for effective audience engagement and measurable impact. As LinkedIn continues to develop features that cater to the needs of B2B marketers, it may even inspire Google and other platforms to improve their offerings in the B2B advertising space.