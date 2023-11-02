New AI Job Coach from LinkedIn Connects Job Seekers with Potential Employers

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, is offering a new perk for its premium members: an AI job coach. This innovative tool combines artificial intelligence technology with LinkedIn’s extensive data to assist job seekers in connecting with potential employers and applying for roles.

Using generative AI and the vast datasets accumulated LinkedIn over the years, the job coach generates AI-based insights for each job posting on the platform. It can summarize job descriptions and provide personalized job recommendations based on an individual’s profile. Additionally, the tool offers guidance on improving resumes to make them more attractive to potential employers.

The introduction of the AI job coach reflects LinkedIn’s commitment to integrating AI into its platform. By leveraging users’ profiles and connections, this tool aims to streamline the job search process and help individuals navigate the competitive job market more effectively.

LinkedIn has announced that the AI job coach will initially be available in beta for a limited group of LinkedIn Premium subscribers. However, the company has indicated its plans to expand its AI-integrated features in the future and make them a central part of the platform.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new AI job coach from LinkedIn work?

A: The AI job coach utilizes generative AI and LinkedIn’s accumulated datasets to provide AI-based insights for each job posting. It can summarize job descriptions, recommend suitable jobs based on users’ profiles, and offer guidance on improving resumes.

Q: Who can access the AI job coach?

A: Currently, the tool is available to a limited group of LinkedIn Premium subscribers as part of a beta launch. However, LinkedIn plans to expand its availability in the future.

Q: What is LinkedIn’s future plan regarding AI integration?

A: LinkedIn intends to focus on incorporating more AI-integrated features into its platform, as demonstrated the introduction of the AI job coach. The company aims to make AI a central part of its offerings for enhanced user experience and improved job search capabilities.

Q: How does the AI job coach benefit job seekers?

A: The AI job coach helps job seekers providing personalized job recommendations, summarizing job descriptions, and offering guidance on improving resumes. It streamlines the job search process and assists users in connecting with potential employers more efficiently.