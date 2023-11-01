LinkedIn Introduces AI Job Coach for Premium Subscribers, Revolutionizing Job Search Experience

LinkedIn, the leading job-searching platform owned Microsoft, is revolutionizing the job search experience for its premium subscribers with the introduction of a groundbreaking feature – the AI job coach. This new tool utilizes the power of artificial intelligence and the extensive data available on LinkedIn to help job seekers find, research, and apply for their ideal roles.

Unlike other generative AI services, LinkedIn’s AI job coach offers a highly personalized experience. By leveraging users’ LinkedIn profiles and career data, the tool provides AI-generated insights for each job posting. It summarizes lengthy job descriptions and provides suggestions on whether a particular role is a good fit for the user based on their work experiences. This groundbreaking feature empowers job seekers highlighting specific skills and expertise they should emphasize in their applications, ultimately maximizing their chances of success.

Rohan Rajiv, a product manager at LinkedIn, stated that the AI job coach’s effectiveness is derived from the vast datasets the platform possesses. It combines generative AI capabilities with users’ profiles and connections, creating a comprehensive tool that propels their job search forward like never before.

The introduction of the AI job coach represents a significant milestone for LinkedIn, as it marks the beginning of a new era where the power of AI becomes a valuable ally in every career-related question and decision. As LinkedIn continues to invest in AI-driven features, this tool showcases their commitment to providing an unparalleled job-seeking experience for their users.

FAQ:

Q: Can anyone access the AI job coach feature?

A: Currently, the AI job coach feature is only available to a limited set of LinkedIn Premium subscribers as it is in the beta testing phase.

Q: How does the AI job coach work?

A: The AI job coach provides AI-generated insights for each job posting, summarizing long descriptions and suggesting suitable roles based on a user’s LinkedIn profile. It also offers tips on improving one’s profile to attract hiring managers.

Q: How is LinkedIn’s AI job coach different from other generative AI services?

A: LinkedIn’s AI job coach sets itself apart utilizing the extensive career data and connections available on the platform. This allows for a more personalized and effective job search experience.