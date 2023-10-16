LinkedIn Layoffs 668 Employees to Focus on Artificial Intelligence

LinkedIn, one of the important platforms in the business world, has announced today that it is parting ways with 668 employees. The company’s aim is to bring more talent in the field of artificial intelligence into its workforce.

Last week, LinkedIn announced that it would be launching a series of new artificial intelligence-supported tools across the company. And today, a different announcement is being made with a focus on the future. The company is laying off 668 employees. The layoffs will impact the R&D and finance departments. The company also announced that it will gradually remove its application in China. The total number of layoffs at LinkedIn this year has reached 1,384.

In a statement, the company said, “As we adapt our organizational structures and streamline our decision-making process, we continue to invest in strategic priorities for our future and provide value to our members and customers. We are committed to providing full support to all affected employees during this transition and ensuring that they are treated with care and respect.”

Artificial intelligence has become an increasingly important technology in the business world. It refers to the ability of machines to simulate human intelligence, perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, and learn from and adapt to new information. LinkedIn’s decision to focus more on artificial intelligence reflects the growing importance of this technology in driving business growth and innovation.

Source: The original article has been adapted from HANDE BERKTAN.

