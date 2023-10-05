The Impact of AI on Job Skills in 2030: A LinkedIn Study

A recent study conducted LinkedIn suggests that approximately 65% of job skills are expected to undergo significant changes 2030, due to the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI). This has led to an increase in AI-related job vacancies. AI is reshaping the world of work, transforming jobs, businesses, and industries.

In Southeast Asia, job openings mentioning ‘AI’ or ‘Generative AI’ have more than doubled in the past two years, from 2021 to 2023. The number of these job postings is approximately 1.7 times higher compared to those that do not mention AI.

According to the study, professionals in Indonesia are the most enthusiastic about using AI in their work compared to other markets in the Asia Pacific. The breakdown is as follows:

Indonesia (99%)

Singapore (97%)

Malaysia (96%)

Australia (84%)

Japan (75%)

Additionally, almost 67% of professionals in Indonesia are looking forward to the use of AI for career advice or handling challenging situations in the workplace.

Business leaders are encouraged to assess the skills needed now and in the coming years. Human resources (HR) plays a crucial role in ensuring that businesses have the necessary talent and skills to continue evolving. To face future changes, HR divisions and recruitment teams are being put at the forefront.

Around 95% of talent recruiters in Southeast Asia have stated that their roles have become more strategic in the past year, particularly in talent acquisition. AI is seen as an essential tool to tackle heavy tasks, allowing HR teams to focus on more strategic work.

AI will be instrumental in enabling HR to focus on the ‘human’ aspects, such as building connections and fostering a strong company culture.

Globally, about 80% of HR professionals believe that AI will help them shift towards more strategic and human-focused roles in the next five years. In line with this, LinkedIn is testing new generative AI features in its Recruiter and Learning Hub, which will be gradually rolled out to all users.

The Recruiter 2024 feature simplifies and shortens the recruitment process, allowing leaders to focus on strategic and employee-centric work. Recruiters can perform searches using common language phrases such as “I want to hire a senior growth marketing leader.” LinkedIn’s AI feature will analyze and provide high-quality candidate recommendations from a wider pool of candidates, utilizing insights from over 950 million professionals, 63 million companies, and 40,000 skills available on the platform.

LinkedIn is also testing AI-powered skill training features within LinkedIn Learning. In April, LinkedIn was identified as the second most widely used platform in Indonesia according to a survey conducted Populix.

In May, LinkedIn introduced AI-generated message boxes and job descriptions to personalize InMail messages on a larger scale, enhance candidate engagement, and expedite the process of finding qualified candidates.

Sources:

– LinkedIn Study

– Populix Survey