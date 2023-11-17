New Ways to Optimize Your LinkedIn Profile

LinkedIn is a powerful networking platform that can greatly enhance your professional opportunities. However, it’s important to make sure that your profile accurately represents you and doesn’t inadvertently promote your competition. Here are some key steps you can take to optimize your LinkedIn profile and prevent unwanted suggestions the platform’s algorithm.

1. Disabling “Other Pages Visited” Feature:

LinkedIn’s default setting suggests profiles similar to yours to recruiters, which can potentially include your competitors. To avoid this, follow these steps: Go to “You” > “Preferences and Privacy” > “Account Preferences” > “General Preferences” and deactivate the “Other Pages Visited” feature.

2. Customizing Your Public Profile:

Take control of how your profile appears to the public deciding what information is visible and what is hidden. This step helps you maintain a personal touch while still showcasing your professional highlights. To choose your preferences, go to “You” > “Preferences and Privacy” > “Visibility” > “Edit Your Public Profile.”

3. Granting Visibility to Your Email Address:

To facilitate communication and receive job offers or opportunities directly, ensure that your email address is visible on your profile. This allows recruiters and employers to contact you without unnecessary delays. To display your email, go to “Visibility” > “Who can see or download your email address.”

4. Private Mode:

While the private mode feature can be useful for certain activities, it may not serve much purpose professionally. Recruiters typically don’t mind if you view their profiles before an interview, as they often browse your LinkedIn profile as well. If you still want to hide your activity, go to “Visibility” > “Profile Viewing Options” > “Private Mode.”

5. Hiding Your Network:

LinkedIn allows users to view the connections of other users default. This can enable recruiters to find profiles similar to yours. To safeguard your network, go to “Visibility” > “My Connections” and disable this option. Keep in mind that LinkedIn may still allow access to your shared connections.

6. Preferences for Job Applications:

LinkedIn provides a “Preferences for Job Seekers” module that allows you to share your CV information with recruiters. This feature enables you to upload an up-to-date CV in the PDF or ORD format. While this option may not offer significant advantages beyond your LinkedIn profile, it’s worth considering for increased visibility and potential interview opportunities.

Remember, optimizing your LinkedIn profile can help you stand out in a competitive job market and attract the right professional connections. Take advantage of these tips to ensure that your profile remains a true reflection of your unique skills and experiences.