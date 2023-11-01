LinkedIn Reaches Over 1 Billion Members and Adds New AI Features for Paying Users

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn announced that it currently has over 1 billion members and has added more artificial intelligence (AI) features for paying users. This milestone of reaching 1 billion users solidifies LinkedIn’s position at the top of social media networks that also include competitors like Meta Platforms, where members maintain resume-like profiles showcasing their education, job experience, and professional skills. The company stated that approximately 80% of new members come from outside the United States.

NEW AI FEATURES

LinkedIn offers both a free membership tier and a subscription system. The subscription system, priced at $39.99 per month, now includes new AI features that can analyze a user’s profile information and determine whether they would be a good candidate for a job listing. The system also provides recommendations for profile changes to make users more competitive in their job search.

