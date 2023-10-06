The Changing Labor Market Due to AI: Opportunities and Challenges

A recent report from LinkedIn reveals that job opportunities in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have doubled worldwide in the past two years. This trend indicates that organizations worldwide are actively seeking employees with AI skills, prompting individuals to quickly develop their technological proficiency in order to remain competitive.

In terms of job growth related to AI, the United Kingdom has seen an increase of 2.3 times, while Germany and France have experienced growth rates of 2.6 and 2.8 times, respectively, surpassing the global average. To meet the demand for skilled professionals, LinkedIn conducted a survey with nearly 30,000 experts worldwide, which found that 89% of respondents felt excited about using AI, with 57% expressing a desire to learn how to incorporate it into their work. Consequently, the number of individuals applying for AI-related positions has increased 17%, reflecting a growing awareness and importance of such skills.

The AI labor shortage presents lucrative opportunities for professionals in China, as individuals with a strong AI background can earn up to 15 million yuan ($2.2 million USD) per year. China currently faces a severe shortage of AI talents, as numerous companies rush to launch AI products. The most desirable candidates are those who hold a postgraduate degree and possess work experience in companies specializing in large-scale language models, which form the foundation of generative AI. Highly skilled AI professionals can potentially earn an annual income of 1 million yuan ($137,000 USD), with some candidates receiving offers as high as 3 million yuan ($437,000 USD).

Singapore, the country with the fastest adoption of AI skills in the world according to LinkedIn data from 2016 to 2022, has witnessed a 565% increase in AI proficiency. This surpasses Australia with a 527% increase, India with 487%, and Japan with 334%. Pooja Chhabria, a career expert and Asia-Pacific editor at LinkedIn, believes Singapore’s robust digital infrastructure, strong intellectual property rights, and technology-friendly ecosystem make it an ideal location for AI developments.

As AI continues to reshape the labor market, empowering individuals with AI skills is crucial. Governments, like that of Singapore, must play a role in facilitating the growth of AI talent investing in digital infrastructure and fostering partnerships with companies and investors. By doing so, they can help their economies thrive in the age of AI.

Sources: Business Insider, Asia Nikkei