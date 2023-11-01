New LinkedIn Chatbot Uses AI to Improve Job Search Experience

LinkedIn has unveiled a new chatbot powered artificial intelligence (AI) called the “Job Seeker’s Coach”, along with other AI tools for premium users. This innovative chatbot, which operates on OpenAI’s GPT-4, aims to help users evaluate whether a job application is worth their time.

Users can interact with the chatbot asking questions such as “Am I a good fit for this job?” and “How can I best present myself for this role?” The tool analyzes the user’s LinkedIn profile and experience to provide personalized responses. For example, it may say, “Based on your profile, it appears that you have extensive experience in marketing and event planning, which aligns well with this position.”

In addition to evaluating users’ qualifications, the chatbot also identifies potential gaps in their experience that could hinder their job application.

To further enhance the job search process, users can inquire about the employees within a particular company. The chatbot can then provide profiles of individuals who are potential connections or second-degree connections, allowing users to reach out and express their interest in working for that company. These messages can be generated using AI as well.

This new chatbot launch reflects LinkedIn’s commitment to providing beneficial AI features amid its growing user base, which recently crossed one billion. In recent months, the company has focused on implementing AI-powered tools such as automated recruiter messages, job descriptions, and AI-driven profile suggestions.

By integrating AI into its core business processes, LinkedIn aims to assist recruiters in finding suitable candidates and marketers in creating effective advertising campaigns.

