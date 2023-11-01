LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Job Coach Chatbot for Premium Users

LinkedIn has recently launched a chatbot powered artificial intelligence (AI) called the “Job Coach” to assist job seekers. This new tool, built on OpenAI’s GPT-4, aims to help users evaluate whether a job application is worth their time. The chatbot’s features were made available to select premium account users on Wednesday.

With the new chatbot, users can interactively assess job postings choosing from a list of questions, such as “Am I a good fit for this job?” and “How can I present myself best for this role?” Instead of direct quotes, the chatbot leverages its advanced analyzing capabilities to deliver personalized responses based on the user’s LinkedIn profile and experience. For example, it might highlight a user’s extensive marketing and event planning experience that aligns with the job requirements.

Additionally, the AI-powered chatbot can identify potential gaps in a user’s experience that may hinder their job application. By providing this valuable feedback, LinkedIn aims to empower job seekers with insights to improve their chances of success.

Furthermore, users can inquire about the individuals who work at a particular company. The chatbot will then supply a selection of employee profiles, potentially including second or third-degree connections, which the user can reach out to regarding job opportunities. The chatbot can even generate a message draft to facilitate this process using its generative AI capabilities.

While AI’s role in hiring and job searching has faced criticism in the past for biased practices, LinkedIn emphasizes the importance of ensuring high-quality responses to foster fair outcomes. Gya Nanda Sachedeva, LinkedIn’s Vice President of Product Management, highlights the platform’s commitment to approach this technology responsibly.

LinkedIn’s introduction of the Job Coach chatbot coincides with the announcement that the platform has reached over one billion users. The company has been focusing on AI-powered tools in recent months, including automated recruiter messaging, job descriptions, and AI-based profile enhancement tips.

Overall, the AI-powered chatbot represents an innovative step in leveraging technology to support job seekers on LinkedIn. By providing personalized insights, it aims to optimize the job application process and help users make informed decisions about their career paths.

