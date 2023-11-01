LinkedIn Surpasses One Billion Members: AI Features and Expansion Plans

LinkedIn, the business-focused social network owned Microsoft, has broken through the one billion member mark, solidifying its position as one of the top social networking platforms, alongside competitors such as Meta Platforms. With its platform, LinkedIn allows users to create a concise profile highlighting their education, work experience, and professional skills.

Notably, nearly 80% of recent sign-ups on the platform are from countries outside the United States, as announced the company. This global reach demonstrates LinkedIn’s widespread appeal and effectiveness in connecting professionals worldwide.

In addition to its free membership, LinkedIn offers premium subscription services. Users who opt for the $39.99 per month subscription gain access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features. This includes the ability to send messages to potential employers who have posted multiple job listings, based on the compatibility determined the information in the candidate’s profile.

Furthermore, the AI-powered system can suggest profile changes to subscribers, helping them make their profiles more competitive for specific job positions. This tool is designed to empower users, enabling them to transition from merely perceiving job opportunities to confidently engaging with them.

Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn, described the AI enhancements as a means for users to “make significant progress in just one session, going from what used to be just browsing and feeling uncertain to being able to interact.” This focus on empowering professionals sheds light on LinkedIn’s commitment to facilitating career growth and fostering meaningful connections within its vast network.

In the official announcement, LinkedIn revealed the introduction of a new feature: a button that summarizes lengthy posts into key points tailored to each user. For example, a sales professional would receive different information from a financial analyst when they interact with this feature. This customization aims to provide users with more relevant and digestible content.

As LinkedIn continues to expand its membership base and enhance its AI capabilities, professionals across the globe can tap into its vast network and utilize its tools to forge meaningful connections and advance their careers.

