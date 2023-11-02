LinkedIn Surpasses One Billion Members and Plans to Expand AI Features for Subscribers

LinkedIn, the business-focused social network owned Microsoft, announced on Wednesday that it has reached a significant milestone of surpassing one billion members. This achievement places LinkedIn among the top-tier social networking platforms, alongside competitors such as Meta Platforms.

The platform allows its members to create a concise profile showcasing their education, work experience, and professional skills. Notably, around 80% of recent sign-ups originate from outside the United States, according to the company’s official statement.

In addition to its free membership tier, LinkedIn offers subscription-based services. Subscribers who opt for the $39.99 per month plan will gain access to enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. These features enable users to send messages to other members, who may have posted dozens of job listings, provided they are strong candidates based on the information in their profiles.

The system can also suggest profile changes for subscribers to make their profiles more competitive for job opportunities. Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn, explained in an interview that this tool is designed to help users go “from just seeing a job and feeling insecure about their ability to make significant progress in a single session, to engaging.”

Moreover, LinkedIn unveiled a new feature on Wednesday—a button that summarizes lengthy posts into key bullet points tailored to each user’s preferences. For instance, the information presented to a sales professional will differ from that presented to a finance specialist.

LinkedIn’s plans for the future include further integrating AI technology to provide more advanced features to its subscribers. By leveraging AI, LinkedIn aims to enhance user experiences, foster professional growth, and facilitate meaningful interactions on its platform.

