LinkedIn Faces Legal Backlash in Germany for Ignoring “Do Not Track” Setting

LinkedIn, the business-oriented social networking platform under Microsoft’s umbrella, has been accused of violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) a German consumer organization for ignoring users’ tracking preferences. In a recent court case, the German court ruled that LinkedIn must comply with the “do-not-track” (DNT) setting in web browsers, prohibiting the platform from disregarding users’ requests. LinkedIn has announced its plan to appeal the decision.

The focal point of this lawsuit was how LinkedIn handled the DNT setting, which allows users to request that their data, including IP addresses, not be used for tracking purposes. However, this setting is often ineffective, as many websites still collect and use users’ browsing data despite the request. Google even states in its Chrome help page that “sending a DNT request does not prevent (…) websites from collecting and using your browsing data.”

While California, where LinkedIn is based, has regulations in place that require companies to disclose how they handle user tracking preferences, German consumer organization Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (VZBV) argued that LinkedIn’s statement of disregarding the DNT setting violated the GDPR, which prohibits the processing of personal data without consent. The Berlin Regional Court ruled in favor of VZBV, stating that LinkedIn’s announcement was misleading and that the DNT signal was legally invalid.

As a result of this ruling, LinkedIn will no longer be able to collect data from EU users who have enabled the DNT setting in their browsers. LinkedIn’s spokesperson stated to Cybernews that the platform disagrees with the court’s decision regarding an older version of the platform and intends to appeal. This is not the only legal setback LinkedIn has faced in Germany, as the court also banned the platform from defaulting to public profiles and sending invitation emails to non-users without consent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the do-not-track (DNT) setting?

A: The DNT setting is a preference in web browsers that allows users to request that their data not be used for tracking or personalized advertising purposes.

Q: How does LinkedIn handle the DNT setting?

A: Previously, LinkedIn announced that they do not respect the DNT signal because it is not widely used. However, the recent court ruling in Germany prohibits LinkedIn from disregarding users’ tracking preferences.

Q: Can websites still collect data even if the DNT setting is enabled?

A: Yes, many websites still collect and use users’ browsing data despite the DNT request.

