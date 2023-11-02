LinkedIn Violates User Data Protection Regulations, German Court Rules

LinkedIn, the business-focused social networking site owned Microsoft, has been found in violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) a German consumer group. This comes after the court ruled that LinkedIn cannot ignore the “do-not-track” (DNT) setting in users’ browsers, which prohibits tracking and data collection. The court’s decision prohibits LinkedIn from disregarding users’ requests to disable tracking.

The focus of the lawsuit centered around the treatment of the DNT setting, which allows users to request that their user data, including IP addresses, not be tracked. However, the DNT setting has been largely ineffective, with many websites continuing to collect and use browsing data despite users’ requests. Google, for example, states in its Chrome help page that sending a DNT request does not guarantee that user browsing data will not be collected and used websites.

LinkedIn, based in California, is required under the state’s online privacy law amendment of 2013 to provide an explanation of how it handles user’s DNT requests. In compliance with this law, LinkedIn stated in its help page that it does not use DNT signals due to the limited usage of the DNT standard. The German consumer group, Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (VZBV), argued that LinkedIn’s announcement of disregarding DNT requests violated GDPR, which prohibits the processing of personal data without consent. The Berlin Regional Court rejected LinkedIn’s claim that the DNT setting was legally invalid and stated that the company’s announcement was misleading.

As a result of this ruling, LinkedIn will be prohibited from collecting data from EU users who have enabled the DNT setting in their browsers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the “do-not-track” (DNT) setting?

A: The DNT setting is a browser setting that allows users to request that their browsing activity not be tracked websites.

Q: What is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

A: The GDPR is a data protection regulation in the European Union that aims to protect the personal data and privacy rights of individuals.

Q: How did LinkedIn violate GDPR?

A: LinkedIn violated GDPR disregarding users’ requests to disable tracking through the DNT setting, thus processing personal data without consent.

Q: What is Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (VZBV)?

A: Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband is a German consumer organization that advocates for consumer protection.

Q: What are the consequences for LinkedIn?

A: LinkedIn will no longer be able to collect data from EU users who have enabled the DNT setting in their browsers.

Sources:

– [Germany court bans LinkedIn from ignoring browser “do-not-track” setting](https://cybernews.com/tech/germany-court-bans-linkedin-from-ignoring-browser-do-not-track/)

– [Do-Not-Track ruling could affect LinkedIn privacy awareness](https://techhq.com/2023/10/is-linkedin-privacy-helped-or-hindered-by-do-not-track-or-private-browsing-mode/)