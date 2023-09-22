How to Create and Use WhatsApp Links for Easy Communication

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that allows users to communicate through text, voice calls, and video calls. One useful feature of WhatsApp is the ability to create and share links, which can be used to initiate a conversation, add a new contact, or share with others through text messages, email, and social media.

To create a personalized WhatsApp link, you can start copying the base code: “https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=YourNumber”. Replace “YourNumber” with your own phone number, including the country code and area code if applicable. For example, if you are located in São Paulo, Brazil, with the country code “55” and area code “11”, your personalized link would look like this: “https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=5511012345678”.

If you want to add a customized message to the WhatsApp link, you can use the following code: “https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=YourNumber&text=YourMessage”. Replace “YourNumber” with the desired phone number and “YourMessage” with the text you want to include in the message. Remember to replace spaces with “%20” to ensure correct formatting. For example, if you want the message to say “Good morning” and you are in São Paulo, Brazil, with the country code “55” and area code “11”, your personalized link would be: “https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=5511012345678&text=good%20morning”.

Alternatively, you can use third-party platforms like Convertte to create a WhatsApp link. Simply enter your phone number and the initial message you want to include, and the platform will generate a link similar to the one provided WhatsApp.

To share a short WhatsApp link, simply type “http://wa.me/” followed your phone number in international format. For example, if you have a Brazilian number and are in São Paulo, the link would be: “http://wa.me/551234567890”. Share this link, and anyone with access can start a conversation with you clicking on it.

If you want to add a WhatsApp link to your Instagram Story, first copy the link to your clipboard. Then, open Instagram, access the Stories camera, and choose an image. Open the sticker menu, select the link sticker, and paste the WhatsApp link in the designated field. You can also customize the text of the sticker before adding it to your story.

There are multiple ways to share a WhatsApp link, such as through direct messages, text messages, social media, and emails. You can also use the QR code feature in WhatsApp to quickly share your contact information. In the WhatsApp Business app, you can find the QR code option in the Settings menu. Simply scan a QR code to open a chat linked to that code.

WhatsApp links are a convenient way to initiate conversations, add contacts, and share your contact information. Whether you are an individual or a business, using WhatsApp links can streamline communication and make it easier for others to reach you.

