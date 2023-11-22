New Survey Reveals Concerns of Hornby Youth: Social Media, Offending, and Mental Health

A recent survey conducted Te Whare Awhero, a family service provider, has shed light on the concerns of over 300 youth in Hornby regarding social media, youth offending, and mental health. The Youth Voice Project survey aimed to understand how adults in the community can best support the younger population.

The survey included seven key questions, ranging from the role of social media in students’ lives to the pressures they face and how it impacts them. The results showed that more than 85% of students in years 7 to 10 are active on social media, with over half of year 8 to year 10 students engaged with four or more platforms. This highlights that social media is not just a niche activity but a mainstream part of their lives.

One of the significant findings of the survey was the connection between social media use and exposure to criminal activity. Approximately 58.5% of year 7 and 8 students, and 46% of year 9 and 10 students reported being exposed to videos of criminal activity, fights, or ram raids. Seventy-two percent of these respondents claimed to know the perpetrators of these crimes. These findings emphasize the need for further exploration into the impact of social media on youth behavior and community safety.

The survey also revealed the students’ strong emphasis on the importance of support and well-being, with 85% of respondents expressing this sentiment. Additionally, 70% of students wished to have less pressure and expectations from adults and society, allowing room for their personal growth.

The survey provided a platform for the voices of the youth to be heard, highlighting the urgent need to address mental health issues among young people. Initiatives promoting mental health awareness and access to resources are crucial in ensuring the well-being of the youth.

Te Whare Awhero, along with other organizations like Hornby High School, the CDN Trust, The Graeme Dingle Foundation, and Hornby Youth Trust, will be hosting a meeting on November 29th to discuss the survey findings. The focus of the meeting is to encourage adults to invest time in building relationships with young people, as the students expressed a desire for interactions with trusted adults and a connection to the wider community.

The meeting will feature speakers such as youth health advocate Dame Sue Bagshaw, Hornby High youth leaders, and support providers. It presents a great opportunity for the Hornby community to come together and better understand the needs of their youth.

