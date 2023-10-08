Government’s Defense of Lingayat Officers Sidelining Claims

In the midst of claims that Lingayat officers are being sidelined in the government, WhatsApp messages defending the government’s actions continue to circulate in Karnataka’s bureaucratic and political circles. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, avoided addressing these allegations and chose to communicate directly with his 91-year-old colleague, Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

While the CM remained evasive, messages supporting the government’s stance on providing more opportunities to the Lingayat community in the state bureaucracy have been circulating. One such message shared among government officials stated that there are around 30 Lingayat officials in Davanagere district alone who have been appointed the state government. These officials hold positions ranging from the zilla panchayat CEO to the Davangere university vice-chancellor.

The issue of Lingayat officers being sidelined has raised concerns for the government, especially considering the potential impact it could have on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, are actively working to prevent any possible alienation of the dominant Lingayat community.

To address the issue and foster reconciliation within the community, supporters of Siddaramaiah have suggested granting central Other Backward Class (OBC) status to all sub-sects of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. However, this recommendation may face opposition from the OBCs who traditionally support Siddaramaiah.

In response to the allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that his government follows a secular approach and does not consider caste when implementing policies. Despite the government’s efforts to defend their actions, the Lingayat community, which was traditionally a vote bank for the BJP, switched its allegiance to the Congress party in the recent assembly elections.

The controversy surrounding the treatment of Lingayat officers has provided an opportunity for the opposition BJP to criticize the Congress government, further complicating matters for the party, which is already dealing with internal issues.

