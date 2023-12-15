New Country Music Festival Coming to the Catskills in 2024

Summary: The scenic beauty of the Catskill region will serve as the backdrop for the upcoming “Concert in the Catskills” in 2024, featuring Jackson Dean and Alana Springsteen. After a successful inaugural year in 2023, the event’s organizers are excited to bring back the music festival to Greene County.

The “Concert in the Catskills” is set to take place at the Historic Catskill Point on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons can expect an evening of electrifying performances as Jackson Dean, acclaimed for his chart-topping country hit “Don’t Come Lookin,” takes the stage. Joining him will be the talented Alana Springsteen, whose latest album “Twenty Something” has garnered praise for its captivating duets with Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris Stapleton.

Concert Director Jim Miller expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the picturesque venue, saying, “We are thrilled to be back at the Historic Catskill Point for the second year. Our inaugural event in 2023 was a resounding success, with over 1,200 people in attendance. We received tremendous support from the local business community, and the concert venue along the Hudson River was highly praised both the audience and the artists.” The positive feedback from last year’s performers, including Michael Ray, Spencer Crandall, and Ian Flanigan, further solidified the decision to make the Catskills a recurring destination for country music lovers.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. Potential attendees have three ticket options to choose from: General Admission tickets priced at $37, Pit tickets priced at $60, and VIP tickets available for $85. Secure your spot at the “Concert in the Catskills” visiting the festival’s official website. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of country music surrounded the scenic beauty of the Catskill region.