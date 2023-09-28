New BBC Guidelines Restrict Gary Lineker’s Political Commentary

The BBC has released new guidelines regarding social media use for its presenters, restricting their endorsement or criticism of political parties. Under these guidelines, prominent figures such as Gary Lineker, host of Match of the Day, and Lord Sugar, host of The Apprentice, are required to adhere to tighter restrictions surrounding their social media activity. However, Chris Packham, the controversial face of Springwatch, is not included in the list of presenters subject to these limitations.

The guidelines only apply when the flagship shows are on air, as well as a two-week period before and after their broadcast. This means that Lineker has freedom to tweet outside of the football season. While he is allowed to express views on issues and policies, he must refrain from campaigning for political parties or activist organizations.

These new guidelines were implemented as a result of a review conducted former TV executive John Hardie, who was tasked with updating the BBC’s social media guidelines following a controversial tweet Lineker regarding Suella Braverman’s immigration policy. Lineker’s tweet, which drew comparisons between the government’s migrant policy and the language used in Nazi Germany, led to his suspension and a walkout his BBC Sport colleagues in solidarity. However, Lineker was later invited back to his position director-general Tim Davie.

The BBC’s aim with these guidelines is to promote civility in public discourse and ensure that presenters respect diversity of opinion while exemplifying the BBC’s ethos of civility on social media. The list of flagship programmes included in the guidelines is based on their ratings and the duration of their run. It only applies to the main presenters and not to guests or pundits.

In addressing the Lineker controversy, Hardie urged all parties to move forward without assigning blame and recommended starting with a clean slate. Lineker recently implicitly criticized Suella Braverman’s stance on asylum seekers questioning how one can determine someone’s sexual orientation. By wording it as a question and not directly attacking the government or Braverman, Lineker managed to stay within the newly established guidelines.

Sources: BBC Guidelines, John Hardie Review