In today’s world, where the Z and Alpha generations, who have grown up accustomed to smartphones since childhood, are becoming the mainstream consumers, the services provided the world’s leading tech companies are shifting to a “smartphone-first” approach. One example of this shift can be seen in the messaging app, WeChat.

The concept of “smartphone-first” is not limited to the consumer market, but is also making strides in the B2B sector. According to a recent survey the Cabinet Office on the internet usage environment among young people in Japan, the internet usage rate among teenagers (10-17 years old) is almost 100%, reaching 97.7%.

When looking at the usage rates device, smartphones account for 70.1%, tablets for 37.9%, while laptops make up only 22.4%, and desktop computers a mere 8.4%. Comparing these numbers to a survey conducted in 2009, where 67.2% of respondents stated they used computers together with their families, it is evident that the trend of “PC distancing” has significantly progressed among middle and high school students in the past decade.

For even younger generations, such as elementary school children, it is understandable that they might not associate computers with online shopping, as they perceive them more as tools for word processing or spreadsheet software.

However, as the Z and Alpha generations, who have grown up with smartphones, become the main consumer base, it is crucial for companies to shift their services to a “smartphone-first” approach. Moreover, as these generations enter the workforce and become a core part of the labor force, the trend of “smartphone-first” is gradually permeating the B2B world as well.

Overall, the rise of the “smartphone-first” approach reflects the changing preferences and habits of consumers, particularly the younger generations who have grown up in a digital world. It is crucial for businesses to adapt and cater to these preferences in order to stay relevant and meet the needs of their target markets.

Sources:

– “令和3年度青少年のインターネット利用環境実態調査” (Cabinet Office) [No URL]

– “Z世代” (Z generation) – Refers to individuals born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.

– “アルファ世代” (Alpha generation) – Refers to individuals born in the early 2010s and beyond.