New Cast Members Announced for Ryan Murphy’s American Sports Story Anthology

In exciting casting news, Lindsay Mendez has been confirmed as a series regular for the highly anticipated FX anthology series, American Sports Story. Joining her are actors Josh Andrés Rivera and Patrick Schwarzenegger. The announcement was made prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike that is currently ongoing.
American Sports Story is an extension of Ryan Murphy’s renowned “American Story” franchise. This scripted anthological limited series takes a prominent event involving a sports figure and examines it through the lens of today’s world, presenting the story from multiple perspectives.
The first installment of the series, written Stu Zicherman, is based on the gripping podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., produced the Boston Globe and Wondery. It delves into the captivating rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, portrayed Josh Andrés Rivera. The narrative explores the complex web of Aaron’s identity, his family, his career, and ultimately his tragic suicide, and the impact these aspects have had on both the sports world and American culture. Patrick Schwarzenegger takes on the role of Tim Tebow, Aaron’s friend and former college teammate, who himself was a notable NFL star.
Lindsay Mendez will be portraying Tanya Singleton, Aaron’s cousin and confidante, who assumes the role of a surrogate mother figure in his life. Known for her talents on Broadway, Mendez is a Tony Award-winning actress for her performance in Carousel. Currently, she is earning accolades for her role in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along revival, sharing the stage with Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff.
As production gets underway, viewers eagerly anticipate the thought-provoking storytelling and nuanced performances that Ryan Murphy’s American Sports Story anthology promises. With an impressive cast and an immersive exploration of significant events in the world of sports, this series is sure to captivate audiences and shed new light on familiar stories.
