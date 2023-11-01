Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Opens Up About Heartbreaking Split

Reality TV star Lindsay Hubbard, known for her appearance on Summer House, is speaking out about her recent split from Carl Radke. In a candid interview with Us Weekly, Lindsay revealed the shocking details of their breakup, expressing her mixed emotions and the challenges she faced during this difficult time.

Lindsay confessed that she was completely blindsided the breakup, describing it as a life-altering event that shook her to the core. She shared her raw emotions, stating that she went through a range of feelings, including crying and anger, as she struggled to find closure on her own. However, despite the initial pain, Lindsay now feels optimistic about moving forward in her life.

The reality star admitted that she had no inkling that the split was imminent. She emphasized that every couple goes through normal arguments, but nothing indicated such a drastic outcome. It was only in the final weeks of summer that she noticed a shift in Carl’s behavior and attitude. Lindsay recalled moments of combativeness and aggression on his part, leaving her bewildered and confused.

Lindsay described the breakup as utterly humiliating, especially considering the way it unfolded. She disclosed that Carl called up producers and orchestrated a camera setup to break up with her after filming had concluded. The public revelation of their split happened within minutes, leaving Lindsay feeling exposed and vulnerable.

Moreover, Lindsay expressed her deep sense of betrayal, acknowledging that Carl’s handling of the situation shattered her trust. However, she also shared her resilience and determination to move on from this painful experience.

In the world of Summer House, tensions between Lindsay and castmate Kyle Cooke have been evident. Lindsay revealed that Kyle has consistently harbored ill feelings towards her, perpetuating the belief that she is a master manipulator. Given Kyle’s friendship with Carl, Lindsay suspects he aims to support him while always casting blame on her. Despite these challenges, Lindsay has learned to navigate such situations and is focused on her personal growth.

FAQs:

1. When did Lindsay and Carl break up?

Lindsay and Carl broke up during the last two weeks of summer, as confirmed Lindsay herself.

2. How did Lindsay learn about the breakup?

The breakup was orchestrated Carl, who called up producers and set up cameras to break up with Lindsay after filming had ended.

3. How did Lindsay feel about the breakup?

Lindsay described the breakup as completely blindsiding and humiliating. However, she has now reached a point of acceptance and feels positive about moving on.

Sources:

Us Weekly – www.usmagazine.com