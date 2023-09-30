Social Media’s Role in US Riots a “Wake Up Call” for Legislators, says UK Speaker

British House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has emphasized the need for legislators to recognize the dangers of social media in light of its role in the January 6 riots in the United States. Speaking at the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament, Hoyle warned that if it could happen in the US, it could happen anywhere. While acknowledging the positive aspects of social media, Hoyle stressed that it also has the power to spread hatred and abusive behavior.

The UK government has taken steps to address potential attacks on politicians and the Royal Family. This comes after social media posts were used as evidence in the Capitol Hill riot cases, resulting in the sentencing of a former leader of the ‘Proud Boys’ to 22 years in prison. Similar investigations are now underway in Ireland to determine if social media was used to incite hatred and fuel violence during recent protests.

Hoyle called the attack on the US Capitol a wake-up call for other governments to assess their own stance on social media regulation. He emphasized the responsibility of social media companies to recognize their duty of care and take action against harmful content on their platforms.

Efforts to protect politicians from hate speech and violence were also discussed during the conference. European parliament speakers explored ways to moderate online hate speech and promote civility in public discourse. Concerns over hate speech and threats of violence against elected representatives have intensified, prompting attempts to regulate social media, such as the European Union’s Digital Services Act.

In the UK, the police and parliament monitor social media interactions targeting MPs due to the recognition that it can be used for intimidation and threats. Hoyle, who tragically lost two colleagues to violent attacks, described how the British police and NHS work together to monitor threats to the UK parliament. The Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, established in 2006, assesses and manages the risk to politicians and public figures from individuals with obsessive tendencies.

In conclusion, the role of social media in the US riots served as a reminder of the potential dangers legislators face. It is essential for governments and social media companies to recognize their responsibility in combatting harmful online behavior and protecting elected representatives.

Sources: The Journal