Netflix’s New Dark Comedy “No Good Deed” Adds Top Talent to Its Cast

Netflix’s highly anticipated dark comedy series, “No Good Deed,” has just made some exciting additions to its already impressive cast. Joining the show are renowned actors Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, and Poppy Liu. With such a stellar lineup, this series is sure to be a hit.

Created and executive produced the brilliant Liz Feldman, who also served as the brains behind the hit series “Dead to Me,” “No Good Deed” explores the hilariously disastrous pursuit of homeownership three different families. Set against the backdrop of a desirable 1920s Spanish-style home, the show delves into the chaos that ensues when multiple parties are vying for the same property.

Linda Cardellini, known for her outstanding performance in “Dead to Me,” takes on the role of Margo Starling. Margo is a status-seeking socialite with a well-hidden past, and her ultimate goal is to obtain the coveted Morgan house for her own profit-driven motives.

Luke Wilson, the talented actor from films such as “You Gotta Believe,” portrays JD Campbell. JD is an out-of-work soap opera star, desperate to downsize his extravagant lifestyle while maintaining his marriage to a demanding wife.

Teyonah Parris, whose exceptional acting skills were showcased in “The Marvels” and “Wandavision,” plays Carla. Carla is an accomplished architect and expectant mother, searching for her dream home while dealing with the pressures of impending parenthood. Her pursuit of the Morgan house uncovers hidden vulnerabilities within her marriage.

Abbi Jacobson, the star of “Broad City” and “A League of Their Own,” adds her dynamic presence to the cast as Leslie Fisher. Leslie is an ambitious, competitive woman who becomes thrilled when the Morgan house becomes available, presenting an opportunity she and her wife have long awaited.

Lastly, Poppy Liu, widely recognized for her roles in “Hacks” and “The Afterparty,” takes on the character of Sarah. Sarah, a compassionate and morally-driven individual, serves as a guiding force for Leslie. However, her own intriguing secrets are unearthed when the Morgan house becomes a topic of interest.

“No Good Deed” promises to be a dark comedy filled with unexpected twists and turns. With this remarkable cast and the creative genius of Liz Feldman, viewers can expect an entertaining and captivating series that explores the lengths people will go to in the pursuit of their dreams.