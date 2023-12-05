Shifting Consumer Habits Propel Pinterest as a Luxury Brand Platform

New research conducted Pinterest in collaboration with PA Consulting reveals the platform’s relevance in addressing the challenge faced luxury brands: rapidly evolving consumer habits and the need to engage their audience. As the global economy continues to be complex and uncertain, the luxury market stands strong, showcasing its resilience and attracting a growing interest from buyers.

With 482 million active users each month, Pinterest has become a vital platform for luxury brands. What sets Pinterest apart is not only its vast audience, but also its highly qualified users. Combining search, inspiration, and shopping, Pinterest provides a unique space for users to discover new ideas and products, save them for future reference, and proceed with purchases. For luxury brands, this presents an opportunity to engage with their audience over an extended period of time and forge strong connections. Interestingly, the study conducted PA Consulting reveals that 3 out of 5 luxury buyers conduct their research on Pinterest, highlighting the platform’s appeal to this intentional audience.

Contrary to disrupting the user experience, advertising on Pinterest enhances it, seamlessly blending into users’ search journeys. Advertisements effectively emphasize users’ desires and aspirations. Internal studies conducted Pinterest support this approach, with users perceiving ads as useful and relevant sources of inspiration for their buying projects.

Pinterest’s efficiency in converting users can also be seen in consumer spending. According to Sparker, who conducted a study on Luxury Multi-Market Research in May 2023 across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, Pinterest users spend an average of $428 on luxury beauty products, which is 31% higher compared to buyers on other platforms. Furthermore, one-third of the luxury audience on Pinterest has an annual income of over $100,000.

In addition to having significant purchasing power, luxury buyers on Pinterest are notably young, with 70% of the luxury audience on the platform being under 35 years old. The Gen Z demographic proves to be a driving force for the luxury sector and also represents the most engaged and fastest-growing audience on Pinterest. This comes as no surprise since the platform strives to provide a more positive and supportive space for its users.

With its qualified and engaged audience, high purchasing power, and an advertising approach that seamlessly integrates into the user experience, Pinterest offers luxury brands a unique platform to effectively reach their most important customers and establish strong connections from discovery to purchase decision.