Rail Expansion Project Grants Awarded to Ohio Cities for Amtrak Expansion

The office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown recently announced the selection of four Ohio passenger rail routes to receive funding for the planning stages of hopeful Amtrak expansion. These routes include a Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh route, a Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati route, a Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit route, and an increase in Amtrak’s current Cardinal route. The funding, provided the Federal Railroad Administration, will support the first phase of planning for these routes.

With the grant comes a sense of optimism for the return of passenger rail service in Lima, a city that has been advocating for rail expansion for years. The Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh route includes Lima as one of its stops, along with other Ohio cities such as Kenton, Marysville, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville. The rail line would connect a total population of 14.7 million people along its route, making it a significant transportation opportunity for communities in Ohio.

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith expressed her excitement about the grant, stating that it will enable Lima to improve connectivity and transportation options. Former Mayor David Berger, who has been a long-time advocate for passenger rail in the region, also praised the announcement, highlighting the benefits it will bring to Lima and the surrounding area.

The grant award not only provides funding for the planning stages but also prioritizes the selected routes for future funding competitions for capital construction projects. This designation offers a promising future for the expansion of passenger rail in Ohio. Moreover, the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates $2.4 billion per year through fiscal year 2026 for this program, allowing each corridor to seek assistance from additional federal programs.

The grants awarded to Ohio cities mark a significant step towards expanding Amtrak in the state. The proposed rail expansion projects aim to provide improved transportation options, stimulate economic growth, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest. With these developments, the prospect of passenger rail service returning to Lima and other Ohio cities seems closer than ever.