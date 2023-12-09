Canadian YouTuber and television host, Lilly Singh, shared her thoughts on the future of social media during a podcast recording at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit. Singh expressed her belief that the landscape of social media will not align with what parents hope it could be. She highlighted that social media fosters a climate of comparison and confrontation, which fuels engagement but also leads to negative experiences for users.

Singh discussed the need for tools and a mindset to navigate the social media environment, not only for children but also for adults. She emphasized the importance of understanding that comments and opinions on social media have little to do with one’s personal worth. Singh suggested that meditation and journaling can help individuals detach from negative comments and recognize that they stem from others’ projections.

In addition to her insights, Singh spoke about “The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island,” an animated series she collaborated on with Headspace. The series aims to teach mindfulness exercises through short episodes.

While acknowledging the benefits of social media for her career, Singh also reflected on how it has influenced her thinking patterns. She admitted that her brain often thinks in terms of social media and content creation.

Singh concluded acknowledging the double-edged nature of social media. While it can be a powerful tool for unity and raising funds for charity, it can also lead to some of the worst days in one’s life.

In summary, Singh’s perspectives shed light on the impact of social media on parents’ hopes for a safer and more positive online environment. She suggests the importance of providing individuals, including children, with the necessary tools and mindset to navigate social media’s complexities.