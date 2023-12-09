Lilly Singh Delves into the Complexities of Social Media

In a recent interview on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, Canadian YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh shared her thoughts on social media and its impact on society. Singh believes that the landscape of social media will never align with parents’ hopes and expectations.

Singh sees social media as a platform that fosters comparison and argumentation, rather than unity and positivity. She explains, “It creates a climate that forces us to compare ourselves to other people, that gets us in the comments reading an argument and arguing with other people, because that’s how engagement is formed.”

Discussing the challenges faced children navigating this environment, Singh emphasizes the importance of equipping them with the right tools and mindset. She encourages meditation and journaling to develop self-awareness and resilience. Singh expressed, “When someone says something to me on social media, it actually has nothing to do with me. Whether or not I like you has nothing to do with you because I could like you, and then she could not like you.”

Singh also shared details about her collaboration with Headspace on “The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island.” The animated series aims to teach mindfulness through short 10-minute episodes. Singh acknowledges that while social media has been instrumental in her career, it also affects her thinking patterns. She admits, “My brain thinks in terms of social media, it thinks in terms of content.”

Reflecting on her complex relationship with social media, Singh acknowledges its potential for uniting people and achieving remarkable outcomes. She has raised substantial funds for charity through her nonprofit organization, thanks to the power of social media. However, she also acknowledges the negative impact it can have, leading to some of the worst days of her life.

Lilly Singh’s insights shed light on the realities of social media and its profound influence on individuals and society as a whole. As parents and individuals, it is essential to navigate this landscape mindfully, armed with the right tools and mindset to promote authenticity and positivity.