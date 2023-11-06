New Safety Measures Implemented at Lakes International Language Academy

In response to a recent incident, Lakes International Language Academy (LILA) has taken steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and faculty. Upper School Principal Nancy Hawkinson has announced that parents who have concerns about their child’s safety on Monday, November 6 will be able to request an excused absence.

On Sunday, November 5, the school received information regarding a threat made a student against Upper School students and faculty. As a precautionary measure, LILA has worked diligently to investigate the matter and take appropriate action to protect its community.

Implementing additional safety measures, LILA remains committed to providing a secure learning environment. The school administration, in collaboration with local law enforcement, has conducted a thorough assessment of the situation and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

While the specific details of the incident have not been disclosed, it is reassuring to see that LILA is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its students and faculty. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between parents, school administrators, and law enforcement agencies in order to promptly address any potential threats or concerns.

FAQ:

Q: What safety measures has LILA implemented?

A: LILA has taken additional safety measures to ensure the security of its students and faculty. These measures include conducting a thorough assessment of the situation and maintaining close collaboration with local law enforcement.

Q: Will parents be able to request an excused absence for their child?

A: Yes, parents who are concerned about their child’s safety on Monday, November 6 will be able to request an excused absence.