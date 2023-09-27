Lil Tay’s Father Denies Responsibility for Instagram Death Hoax

In a recent turn of events, Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, has vehemently denied any involvement in the Instagram death hoax that caused a stir in the media. Earlier this month, a post from Lil Tay’s own Instagram account announced the tragic passing of the young star and her brother. However, Lil Tay quickly debunked the news, claiming that her account was compromised a third party. This claim was reportedly confirmed Meta, which aided in retrieving her account. The false information label has since been added to the post.

Recently, a Story posted on the same Instagram account accused Christopher Hope of orchestrating the fake death. The post went on to describe him as an abusive, racist, misogynistic father. However, Hope has vehemently denied these allegations, stating that they are “100% false.” He even went so far as to threaten a defamation lawsuit against the person responsible for the Instagram post and anyone who repeats its claims.

Hope’s denial comes in the midst of a custody battle between him and Lil Tay’s mother, Angela Tian. Although details are scarce, Tian recently emerged victorious in the battle, allowing her and her children to move on from this “nightmare.” Tian expressed her hope that her 14-year-old daughter can now pursue her dreams on her own terms.

The Instagram Story accusing Christopher Hope of faking Lil Tay’s death was accompanied a photo of someone holding a U.S. passport. Interestingly, the timestamps between the Stories showed a significant time difference of at least five hours.

In conclusion, Christopher Hope has vehemently denied any involvement in the Instagram death hoax surrounding his daughter, Lil Tay. The ongoing custody battle between Hope and Lil Tay’s mother has finally come to a close, allowing the family to move forward. It remains to be seen what further developments will arise from this situation.

Sources:

– NextShark: Link

– TMZ: Link