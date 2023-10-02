Lil Tay Breaks Her Silence and Addresses Viral Death Hoax in Instagram Live

After being absent from the internet for five years, controversial viral star Lil Tay has made a comeback. In an Instagram Live video, she confirmed her return and announced her new song “Sucker 4 Green.” But more importantly, Lil Tay used the livestream to set the record straight about her alleged death and shed light on her troubled relationship with her father, Chris Hope.

Lil Tay explained that the news of her death in August was a result of her Instagram account being hacked. She claims that her father attempted to control her career and finances when she first gained fame at a young age. Lil Tay made several shocking allegations against Chris, including physical and emotional abuse, exposing her to explicit behavior, forcing her to watch traumatizing horror movies, neglecting her basic needs, and owing her $250,000 in unpaid child support.

Moreover, Lil Tay accused her father and another individual of planning the death hoax as a publicity stunt to promote a cryptocurrency. She credited her mother for supporting her and shared in the livestream that her mother fought hard in court to gain custody of her.

In addition to her livestream, Lil Tay released her new single “Sucker 4 Green,” accompanied a music video featuring appearances from her mother and brother. The video has already garnered over 2.4 million views.

While Lil Tay’s return has sparked mixed reactions, with some accusing her of using the death hoax to promote her music, others are urging people to take her allegations seriously. It is important to listen to her claims and recognize the serious impact of abuse on young individuals.

